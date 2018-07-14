Community rally calls for end to violence in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A community rally took place in Jacksonville as a call to put an end to the violence.

The event was organized by Sharon Kirkland.

She became a community activist against violence in Jacksonville after experiencing tragedy first hand.

Her nephews, Chris and Deon Kirkland ,were shot and killed in a drive-by shooting back in 2002.

Since the murders, Sharon Kirkland has been a voice for the families of slain victims.

In 2002, Kirkland’s two nephews, Chris and Deon, were killed in a drive by case of mistaken identity.

Their aunt was also in the car during the time of the shooting, she died as well.

Three men were sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Sharon Kirkland has since made it her mission to fight for justice for other families in similar situations.

She is working to try to reduce crime and increase police and community relations.

