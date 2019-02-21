Companies no longer advertising on YouTube amid pedophile backlash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Major advertisers like Disney and Nestle are boycotting YouTube due to pedophile networks on the site.

A blogger pointed out that the comments sections on some YouTube videos that featured girls performing things like gymnastics or yoga were being exploited by a "soft-core pedophilia ring."

The commenters made suggestive comments and highlighted moments where girls were in "compromising positions."

A company spokesperson told CNN it decided to "pause" its advertising on YouTube after some of its ads were shown on videos "where inappropriate comments were being made."

Disney also suspended its advertising but did not respond to a request for comment.

A YouTube spokesperson told CNN it took immediate action by deleting accounts and channels and reported illegal activity to law enforcement. It also said it disabled comments on tens of millions of videos that include minors.

