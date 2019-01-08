Complaint lists Katrina Brown's complaint against her former attorney

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Suspended Jacksonville Councilwoman Katrina Brown, who is awaiting trial on 37 federal charges, has filed a formal complaint with the Florida Bar Association, claiming her former attorney, Darcy Galnor, was not working in the best interest of her client.

Galnor was appointed to defend Brown in her federal case, but the attorney was allowed to withdraw from the case last week. Brown has now filed a 14-point complaint about Galnor.

"Attorney Darcy Galnor admitted to me in person that she does not have any experience defending white collar crime," Brown's wrote in the complaint.

Brown said Galnor suggested the defense hire a private investigator for the case, but no such person was hired.

Brown said believed Galnor was more worried about an appointment to the Jacksonville Ethics Commission, claiming Galnor told her "She was not going to allow me nor any other client to stop the advancement of her career."

Brown also claimed that Galnor suggested a plea deal that Brown did not want. Brown said Galnor told her that someone from the State Attorney’s Office had called federal prosecutors seeking a plea deal if she helped state prosecutors with an investigation into possible Sunshine Law violations at City Hall.

Galnor released a statement responding to Brown's accusations.

The rules of confidentiality established by the Florida Supreme Court prohibit me from commenting on the details of the complaint. I eagerly await the opportunity to meet with the Florida Bar to answer every question the Bar has and provide any details, documents or correspondence investigators request."

Attorney Randy Reep, who is not affiliated with the case, said even if Brown perceived the offer as wrong, it's not, because attorneys make offers all the time.

"Miss Galnor is required to bring forth any negotiated information to Miss Brown," Reep said. "For example, she is making this allegation that the state court cooperation between that and the federal court. That is called substantial assistance and that is incredibly common."

The complaint goes before the Florida bar and if the claims are found to be true, Galnor could be sanctioned. If the claims are unfounded, nothing happens.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge James Klindt appointed Jacksonville Beach attorney Richard Landes to represent Brown, who is due back in court for a pretrial hearing next week.

Her trial was tentatively scheduled to begin next month, but that is widely expected to be delayed by the change in legal counsel. Brown has made it clear that she wants to go to trial and does not want a plea deal.

