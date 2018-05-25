Complaint: Some area beaches don't provide adequate disability access

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A complaint filed with the Department of Justice claims some area beaches don’t provide adequate beach access for people with disabilities.

The city of Jacksonville Beach recently received a letter and has 30 days to respond.

News4Jax has requested a copy of the complaint, which city officials said claims that some Jacksonville-area beaches don't have enough beach wheelchairs or enough beach ramps that are in compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

On Friday, News4Jax looked into what some local beaches do to provide access to people with disabilities.

Jacksonville Beach provides beach wheelchairs for free to anyone who may need them. They're kept at the main lifeguard station at the end of Beach Boulevard. There are as many as five beach wheelchairs available during business hours and they are given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Capt. Rob Emahiser, with Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue, said there is a mat at the Beach Boulevard access point that is available 24/7.

"Anyone who has a struggle getting through some dry, soft, sugary sand, they will be helped by this a lot," Emahiser said. "It's just like walking on any solid surface, and sand falls through the mesh so there's usually not too much sand on top of it."

Jacksonville Beach City Manager George Forbes told News4Jax by phone Friday that four new ADA-compliant beach access ramps are already under design at Fifth Avenue North, Beach Boulevard, Sixth Avenue South and 16th Avenue South.

In Neptune Beach, there are walkways that are wheelchair-accessible, including one off Lora Street. There also some off Oleander and Davis streets.

As for Atlantic Beach, Mayor Ellen Glasser said beach wheelchairs are available through the Recreation Department, and several of the city’s approximately 20 beach ramps are wheelchair-accessible but not ADA-compliant.

According to Glasser, the city is in the process of making as many ramps as possible ADA-compliant. She said that it's a top priority.

The mayors of all three beaches told News4Jax that recent hurricanes damaged many ramps and mats that were helpful for people with disabilities.

The Department of Justice is investigating.

Below are links to more information from the beach communities about their ADA policies:

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.