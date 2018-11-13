Concerned council members introduce bill to replace UAE donation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville City Council members who questioned their own vote to accept millions of dollars in charity money will meet Tuesday to introduce bills to give that money back.

The doubts came after the United Arab Emirates agreed to award the city nearly $3 million to help recovery efforts after Hurricane Irma.

Storm-ravaged neighborhoods like Ken Knight Drive on Jacksonville’s Northside were relying on the $2.7 million in foreign donations from the United Arab Emirates. The deal was approved by council members in September.

However, council members Garrett Dennis and Anna Lopez Brosche have changed their minds, in part because of questions surrounding the city's decision to accept money from a country accused of human rights abuse.

Dennis and Brosche believe the money should come from somewhere else.

In a resolution introduced by Brosche:

"The City Council of the City of Jacksonville does hereby urge the Administration to terminate the donation agreement approved by Ordinance 2018-544-E and return the $2,775,000.00 grant received to the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates. The Council urges the Administration to find funding within the City’s existing $1.2 billion 2018-2019 budget or $166 million 2018-2019 capital improvement budget to address the projects and programs outlined in the funding request which was made to the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates."

An ordinance introduced by Dennis calls for the $2.7 million to be appropriated to various accounts to fund community projects. It calls for agreements with groups including the school board, Builders' Care and Habit for Humanity to make these projects happen. It also states the funds appropriated in the ordinance would not lapse, but would carry over into the next fiscal year or until the projects were complete, whichever happened first.

News4Jax reporter Jim Piggott questioned Dennis about the change last month.

Councilman Garrett Dennis: “We are a rich state. We are a rich city. We are a rich country. We don’t need foreign money to take care of the needs of our citizens."

Piggott: "Is this a political feud between you and the mayor’s office?"

Dennis: "It has nothing to do with about me and the mayor. It has to do about the security of our city and the security of our vulnerable people on the Northside."

The council plans to meet Tuesday evening to discuss how they want to give that money back and how to find the money needed to complete these projects.

