Concerns over pornography growing among Florida professionals

At the height of debate over gun control, Tampa state Rep. Ross Spano took some heat over his efforts to pass a resolution declaring pornography a problem, instead of focusing on guns.

But many believe that pornography is a growing problem, and with Spano leaving the state House this year, someone else will have to start the conversation.

Vikas Kapoor is serving a 27-year prison sentence after being convicted on more than two dozen counts of having child porn on his computer.

“There are certain pictures that I can’t unsee,” jury foreman Ron Watson said.

While Watson resents being forced to watch disgusting images as part of his civic duty, porn is now easier than ever to find.

“We’re talking about pornography with 3-, 4- and 5-year-old children,” Watson said.

New studies suggest that because of this, 70 percent of teens are actually stumbling across porn as they search the internet.

“The average age that you first view pornography is 8 years old for kids now," Spano said.

Unable to pass a bill to educate kids about the dangers of porn, Spano championed a House resolution this year to shine a spotlight on the problems porn creates.

“It’s causing eating problems. It's causing children to be sexually active before they should be,” Spano said.

In his final interview before he was executed, one of Florida’s most notorious serial killers, Ted Bundy, blamed his killings on pornographic fantasies.

Bundy confessed to killing 30 women.

“I’ve met a lot of men motivated to commit violence, just like me, and without exception every one of them was deeply involved with pornography, without question,” Bundy said.

It was discounted at the time of Bundy’s death as a scapegoat, but the idea that pornography could be addictive is gaining more and more traction among professionals.

