Conditions revealed in spa connected to Robert Kraft prostitution charges

JUPITER, Fla. - State inspection reports from the Florida Department of Health reveals disturbing and deplorable conditions inside the Orchids of Asia Day Spy where Patriots owner Robert Kraft is connected to a solicitation of prostitution arrest.

The report obtained by WPEC-TV in West Palm Beach shows police asked the health inspector to go inside as part of the investigation. The investigation revealed massage equipment was not safe or sanitary. The health inspector also found evidence that women were living in the spa. There were rooms with beds, clothing, and a kitchen with a refrigerator full of food. Also found were bags of seminal fluid in the trash can.

Law enforcement says several women from China were forced to live there and sell sexual services. The spa's owner Hua Ahang, 58, and employees Lei Wang, 39, Ruimei Li, 49, and Lixia Zhu, 48, were arrested.

A report in the New York Times reveals investigators placed cameras inside the spa after staging a fake bomb threat.

