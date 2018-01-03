Con man wanted in Duval County arrested in California, officials say

The State Attorney's Office says there is a warrant for Fred Rizkkhalil's arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man accused of stealing nearly everything a Jacksonville woman and her son owned has been arrested in California, officials said.

Fatemeh Jahromi was getting coffee at Starbucks one morning when the man held the door for her and they started talking.

More Headlines

Eventually she got his phone number and a relationship began.

He told Jahromi that his name was Fred Rizkkhalil and he worked for the CIA. From there, she said, everything went downhill.

"He took everything -- all of my clothes, all of my furniture, all of my stuff. Everything," Jahromi said.

Investigators said the man's real name is Fred Rizkkhalil, and that he's a 50-year-old Egyptian man and con artist.

News4Jax learned Wednesday that the State Attorney's Office had issued an arrest warrant for the man.

An official confirmed Tuesday night that Rizkkhalil was arrested in California on a Duval County warrant for grand theft, but that his extradition proceedings were pending.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.