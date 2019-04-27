Construction on power project to begin in Bartram Springs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A controversial power project is happening in the Bartram Springs area near the Duval County-St. Johns County line, despite the objections of people living in the area.

No matter what the public thinks now, JEA said the green light for construction turns on next week.

JEA announced the utility will begin construction Monday on the Greenland Energy Center to Race Track Road Electric Reliability Project. JEA describes it as "an important infrastructure project to install new electric transmission poles and power lines."

The project will connect two existing facilities. Lines will connect the Bartram Electric Substation on Race Track Road to the Greenland Energy Center, where State Road 9B and U.S. 1 come together. Lines will also go to the future Nocatee Electric Substation.

Over the last few months, News4Jax has heard from residents who don't like it, calling it a hazard and an eyesore. They've also expressed concerns about property values.

Even though JEA held public meetings, some residents don’t feel like they’ve been heard.

"I think JEA is prepared for this meeting today, but I think there are four or five questions that I couldn't get answered today that I brought up. And it seemed like different departments didn't know who was going to answer what with questions and concerns. And it seems like there are still a lot of unanswered questions," Shawn O'Neill said at a meeting last month.

At that same meeting, Keri Stewart, with JEA, said, "We recognize that for most of our customers that their home is likely their single largest investment, so we understand their concerns. What we do know though through multiple studies is that this project specifically will not financially impact any of the customers in this area."

JEA told people who were concerned about loud, high-voltage power lines being put in that the project calls for transmission lines that are a lower-voltage and won’t create a loud hum.

According to JEA, the power project is estimated to be completed by spring 2020.

