Conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth banned in Colorado

DENVER, Co. - Conversion therapy on kids, a practice used to change someone's sexual orientation, is now banned in Colorado.

Gov. Jared Polis signed a law on Friday, making it illegal to 'treat' gay youth in the state, the Denver Post reports.

Moments later, the Governor signed a bill allowing transgender Coloradians to update their birth certificates without having to prove their gender has been surgically changed.

A 2018 report released by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law shows roughly 20,000 minors are subjected to coversion therapy in states without protections.

The historical signing makes Colorado the 18th state to ban conversion therapy.

Neither Florida nor Georgia have banned the practice.



