Convicted felon on trial for selling drugs that resulted in death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 32-year-old man with a long criminal history is on trial in federal court, accused of selling drugs to a woman who died of an overdose two days later.

Prosecutors said Ronald Johnson sold heroin laced with fentanyl to 23-year-old Shelby Waugerman in September 2017. She was found dead in her home 48 hours later with a syringe and lighter in her possession.

Johnson is charged with four counts of distribution of a controlled substance, carrying a firearm while trafficking drugs and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Johnson was initially charged in state court, but was indicted on federal charges in January. His trial began Monday.

The drug deal allegedly happened at Passions Gentlemen's Club, where Waugerman worked. According to the police report, she had the name Tiki in her phone as a person she was communicating with to buy drugs.

Johnson was arrested a week later, accused of buying drugs from an undercover officer outside the Target store near Regency Square. He admitted to detectives that one of his street names is Tiki.

Defense attorneys are trying to show that it cannot be proved that the drugs Johnson sold Waugerman are the same drugs that killed her. They noted there was another number in her phone from a drug dealer named Christine, and that woman was never found. Defense lawyers suggested that that woman may have sold Waugerman the drugs that killed her.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.