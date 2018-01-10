Convicted felon taps on window of home with gun, threatens dog, DOJ says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man is facing 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, officials said.

The Department of Justice said the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call that a man, later identified as Tyree Alexia Hall, 27, was holding a gun and knocking on the window of a home and that he threatened to shoot a dog.

The officers said after shining a light on him, Hall dropped the gun in the street, but later admitted to having the gun after he was apprehended by police.

The gun was recovered and identified as a Ruger .38-caliber revolver, police said.

The DOJ said Hall has previous convictions for possession of cocaine and burglary with assault or battery, therefore prohibiting him from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Hall's sentencing date has not yet been set.

