Cooling the Cats: Waterfall feature coming to Catty Shack sanctuary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The striped big cats at the Catty Shack Wildlife Sanctuary in Jacksonville will soon have a new spot to cool down thanks to a water feature donated by Earth Works.

The Jacksonville landscape design company broke ground Monday morning on a waterfall feature for the wildlife sanctuary on Starratt Road.

Haley, Rocky and Adrian, three tigers who call the sanctuary home, paced and lazed about as they watched the humans in the Earth Works Pond team do all the heavy lifting -- including moving some rocks that weigh over a ton.

Photo provided by Earth Works

Earth Works designed the water feature, which will be ready for big cat splashes by April 28 -- just in time for Adrian and Rocky's birthday.

The public reveal is scheduled for 2 p.m. April 28.

