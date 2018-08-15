Arizona cop accused of using body cam to film office sex

PHOENIX, Ariz. - Some things you're supposed to record. Arrests, traffic stops... but not sex... on a police body camera in a commander's office!

An Arizona Police Sergeant has been fired after body camera footage captured him having sex with a woman in his office.

In the video, former Superior Police Sergeant Anthony Doran turns on his body camera and angles it toward himself. The video also shows him sitting at his desk in uniform while a woman sits on his lap.

Pinal County deputies say they found the video was saved in a folder on the desktop of Doran's Doran's work computer. Investigators say the folder titled "Fun Time" contained 36GB of additional sexually explicit material, including naked photos of his 5-year-old daughter.

Doran was not charged with a crime, but PCSO's report concluded by saying, "There is suspicion that some grooming behavior may be present."

And this wasn't Doran's first X-rated encounter being called into question.

According to the Arizona Daily Star, he was fired by the Pima County Sheriff's Department back in 2013 for engaging in quote, "Heavy-petting" with a woman and sending explicit text messages on duty.

He and other so-called second-chance officers were then hired by superior PD.

The Chief was fired in March as the department's now put under the microscope.

KNXV, PCSO, CNN