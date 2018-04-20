News

COP HUMOR: '420 operation' post goes viral on April 20

'Discreet traps have been set up'

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

WYOMING, Minn - Police in Wyoming will be out in full-force on 4/20, catching everyone with the munchies. 

The Wyoming, MN Public Safety Department posted a photo with the message: "Undercover #420 operations are in place. Discreet traps have been set up throughout the city today. #Happy420" 

WGNTV reports that the department is known for its viral tweets 

The post has been retweeted 171,000 times by noon.  

A second post shows another trap set up in the city. 

If anyone falls for these traps, we will be sure to let you know.  

