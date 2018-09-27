Retired corrections officer claims self-defense in wife's shooting

Irish Andrews appears before a judge Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A former Jacksonville corrections officer claims he acted in self-defense when his wife was shot during a domestic dispute at the couple's home, according to court records.

Irish Andrews, 52, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault in the Sept. 10 shooting that sent his wife to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, Duval County court records show.

Andrews has pleaded not guilty to both counts and has filed court papers in the hopes of getting the case dismissed.

Andrews is seeking immunity from prosecution under Florida's "stand your ground" law, which holds that someone has no obligation to retreat and may use force when their safety is threatened.

Officers were called to the couple's Weeping Branch Circle home about 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10, where they found the woman alive but suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Andrews was taken into custody.

In a motion filed by attorney Gerald Wilkerson, Andrews claims an argument between the couple escalated when his spouse attacked him while carrying a coat hanger, while he yelled for her to stop.

The motion states that Andrews was afraid because "his wife had stabbed" someone in the past, and that when she refused to stop, he fired four "indiscriminate" rounds toward her.

The same motion contends that Andrews' wife has since reached out through family members and apologized, indicating she does not want her husband to face prosecution.

Two children, who were present but not hurt during the incident, witnessed what took place and heard Andrews call for his wife to stop multiple times, according to the motion.

Andrews, a former corrections officer, was recognized in 2015 for 25 years of service with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Oct. 17.

