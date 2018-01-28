Corrine Brown attends morning church services ahead of prison sentence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Corrine Brown spent her last morning of freedom Sunday attending services at her church: Bethel Baptist Institutional Church in downtown Jacksonville. The former U.S. representative is required to report to a federal prison in Central Florida by noon Monday.

Brown, a 12-term congresswoman, was convicted of 18 charges, including fraud, conspiracy and cheating on her taxes and sentenced to 5 years in prison.

News4Jax was turned away from going inside the church by security and forced to remain across the street while Brown was inside.

Brown wasn’t seen going in or out of the church, but people leaving said she attended. One churchgoer told News4Jax that the congregation showed support for Brown, holding hands while saying a prayer for her.

The church's senior pastor, Bishop Rudolph McKissick Jr., was seen escorted Brown to court during her trial and was on the defense witness list, although he was never called to testify.

News4Jax was also watching Bethel's live stream of its service, but the signal ended before the prayer at the end of the service.

