Corrine Brown co-defendant wants to delay reporting to prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Carla Wiley, the president of a bogus charity that was was the centerpiece a fraud conspiracy that led to the prosecution and conviction of U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown, has filed a motion with the federal court asking for an extra month to report to jail.

Wiley and the congresswoman's former chief of staff, Ronnie Simmons, pleaded guilty and testified against Brown. Wiley was sentenced to 21 months in prison, followed by three years of probation -- the lightest sentence of the three involved in the scandal.

In the motion filed Tuesday asking that her reporting date be delayed from Jan. 8 to Feb 8, Wiley listed three reasons:

She’s still trying to get her business affairs in order, putting things in her adult son’s name.

She’s still trying to settle her mother’s estate (her mom died in September and she is the only surviving next of kin).

She says the Federal Bureau of Prisons still has not designated where she will be placed, and if that hasn’t happened by Jan. 8, she says will have to surrender to a Federal Detention Center, which she describes as a “high-security, spartan facility utterly inappropriate for a first-time, nonviolent offender.”

Wiley wrote that with the date so close, she has little chance to be placed in a facility of minimum security. If she has to report to the detention center, she says that once she is placed, she will have to be moved via a “circuitous shared ride of weeks or months” with other inmates, to reach her final designated facility.

According to the language used at sentencing, Wiley, Simmons and Brown were all expected to surrender at the institution designated no earlier than Jan. 8.

