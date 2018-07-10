News

Costco getting rid of Polish hot dogs from menu

Shoppers are not happy about it

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

Costco shoppers will soon see changes at the food court.

The wholesale giant's popular Polish hot dog is being removed from the menu to make room for some healthier options.

More Headlines

Those items will include a fruit bowl, organic burger and a plant-based protein salad. However, the original all-beef hot dog will still be available.

Social media is not happy with the change. 

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.