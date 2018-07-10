Costco getting rid of Polish hot dogs from menu

Costco shoppers will soon see changes at the food court.

The wholesale giant's popular Polish hot dog is being removed from the menu to make room for some healthier options.

Those items will include a fruit bowl, organic burger and a plant-based protein salad. However, the original all-beef hot dog will still be available.

Social media is not happy with the change.

I’m still not over #Costco getting rid of their polish hot dog. Like why?! #why — Joanna (@_Joannnaa) July 8, 2018

When @Costco puts their account on private cuz they can't stand the backlash over getting rid of the polish dog to make room for acai bowls and burgers 😂😂😂😂 #Costco pic.twitter.com/iPllYr4x93 — 💞🐙kismet🐙💞 (@midnitekismet) July 9, 2018

In light of the #Costco news yesterday I got a Polish today while I could. Big mistake Costco. Should’ve kept the vanilla/chocolate swirl too. pic.twitter.com/5IZc8mdPZS — Marc Mathisen (@MarcMathisen) July 6, 2018

#Costco chance I will order a polish dog near 💯... chance I will order an açaí bowl near zero. Please keep the polish. — EC_Pres Gil Picciotto (@GilPicciotto) July 9, 2018

