Costco offering 'Military Hour' with freebies for vets, active-duty military

JACKSONVILLE - More than 100 Costco stores nationwide are honoring veterans and active-duty military members with a 'Military Hour' that includes a private early opening, food samples and freebies.

The event is taking place at 117 Costco locations around the country on Saturday, March 24.

Participating stores will open one hour early for military members and their families and stores will provide snacks, free samples and product demos.

Costco is encouraging visitors to 'mix and mingle' with the local military community and says the first 100 attendees will receive a swag bag filled with goodies.

You do not have to be a Costco member to attend the event, though you must be a member to purchase anything at the store. Costco is offering an exclusive membership for military members who join as new members.

