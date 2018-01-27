Could Arlington Country Day School be closing?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A high-profile private school in the Arlington neighborhood of Jacksonville might be closing its doors.

Rumors began flying Friday afternoon that Arlington Country Day School was shutting down. Parents flooded the News4Jax newsroom with calls about the shocking news.

The school has been a staple of the Arlington area for more than 60 years.

News4Jax attempted to find out from school officials if the school was, in fact, closing.

A person who answered the phone at the school said officials are still uncertain if that step will be necessary. He did not say why the sudden closure was being considered.

School officials said an email will be sent to parents either Friday night or Saturday explaining the situation.

The school gained notoriety in the late 2000s with its celebrated boys basketball program winning five consecutive state titles.

When News4Jax learns more about the school's potential closure, this article will be updated.

