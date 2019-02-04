Countdown begins until 2020 Super Bowl in Florida

Hard Rock Stadium is illuminated during Super Bowl LIII, Feb. 3, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Florida. The home of the Miami Dolphins will serve as the site of Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - South Florida is officially on the clock as the host of the next Super Bowl, WPLG reports.

The 2019 NFL season will conclude in Miami Gardens, when Hard Rock Stadium hosts Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, 2020.

One day after the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl LIII, the Miami Super Bowl LIV Host Committee released its hype video Monday, showcasing Miami as a premiere destination for NFL fans.

The video, narrated by Miami rapper Pitbull, ends with the slogan, "Super Bowl LIV: Live It Miami."

