Country superstar Alan Jackson is coming to Jacksonville!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's five o'clock somewhere!

Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson is coming to Jacksonville!

Jackson will perform at the Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 8 at 8:00am.

Fans will hear the songs they love from the man who wrote and made them famous – his debut hit “Here in The Real World”…signature songs “Chattahoochee,” “Drive” and “Gone Country”…party anthems “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” and “Good Time”…and many more.

Newcomer William Michael Morgan will be Jackson’s special guest.

The chart-topping hit “I Met a Girl” put the Mississippi native on the map, and his talent, music and voice are keeping him there.

Jackson’s Jacksonville concert will continue his tradition of “keepin’ it country” for people far and wide as he brings nearly 30 years of hits to northeast Florida.

You can buy tickets at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000, the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships Box Office at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena.

