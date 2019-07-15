County Dock in Mandarin finally being rebuilt after Hurricane Matthew

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The County Dock in Mandarin, destroyed by Hurricane Matthew, is finally being repaired.

The dock used to be a place for people to launch boats, fish and watch manatees but was gated off after it was battered by the hurricane in 2016.

GALLERY: Hurricane Matthew damage at County Dock

The Mandarin Museum and Historical Society said the new dock will be better than ever.

Crews were spotted working to repair the dock on Monday. It is unknown how long it will be before it is open to the public.

OH NO! The County Dock in Mandarin has been severely damaged by #HurricaneMatthew. This area is now roped off. pic.twitter.com/QqsJ74FCGg — News4JAX (@wjxt4) October 8, 2016

