Course teaches kids how to protect themselves against predators

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A local company is teaching kids how to protect themselves against predators who may try to abduct them.

Red Team Training is offering a child abduction prevention course Friday night in Jacksonville.

Martin Lopez, the owner of Red Team Training, said the focus of the course is to teach kids different techniques they can use in a dangerous situation and also build muscle memory. Lopez said it’s important for kids to know what to do and be able to do it in a stressful situation.

“Until you’re actually in that situation, you don’t know how you’re going to respond,” Lopez explained.

The course will also teach children who can be a threat, what to do if they find themselves in a dangerous situation and what not to do. Lopez said one of the biggest things families should not do is use code words. Code words are commonly used to identify who is a stranger.

“What we have to realize is that many of these kidnappings and abductions are conducted by an adult who is familiar with the child, whether it’s a family member or an acquaintance so that level of trust is already there,” Lopez said. “So, now you’re basically telling your child to interview this individual, which is never a good idea.”

During the course, children will learn different skills and techniques and then practice in realistic scenarios.

The class will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Wyndham Garden Jacksonville. Pre-registration is required. It costs $24.95 for one child or $19.95 each for siblings. To learn more, visit redteamtrainingjax.com.

