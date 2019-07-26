Course would train doctors about human trafficking

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A state panel next week will consider whether to approve a Florida Medical Association course on human trafficking as a continuing-education requirement for doctors.

The Board of Medicine Rules and Legislative Committee will consider the FMA’s request for course approval when the panel meets in Coral Gables.

The Legislature this year passed a human trafficking bill, which, among other things, requires physicians to take one continuing-education credit in issues related to human trafficking.

In addition, the legislation requires health-care providers to post signs regarding human trafficking in conspicuous places accessible to employees by Jan. 1, 2021.

The Florida Department of Health has created a sign for health care providers to use.

The continuing-education requirement affects numerous health-care fields.

The department also has launched an informational website on human trafficking and health-care providers.

News Service of Florida