Courtroom brawl delays murder sentencing in Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Chaos broke out inside an Ohio courtroom Thursday when a convicted murderer was blindsided by the victim’s sons.

Dale Williams, 62, was set to be sentenced for the murder of Elizabeth Pledger Stewart. The victim's daughter was about to make a statement when the victim's sons jumped Williams.

It took deputies some time to get the situation under control. It looks like one man was tased.

The brothers were arrested and will serve 30-days in jail for contempt of court.

Williams' sentencing was postponed.

