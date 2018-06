Chick-fil-A is giving away free meals to customers who dress up as cows next month!

It's part of customer Cow Appreciation Day on Tuesday, July 10.

Guests in cow attire may select any breakfast, lunch or dinner entrée, until 7 p.m.

Kids dressed like a cow will get a free Kid's Meal.

