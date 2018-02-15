Crash in Mandarin kills 1, injures another

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A crash in Mandarin, Thursday morning killed one person and sent another to the hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers report this was a single car crash that took place around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Old St. Augustine Road near San Jose Boulevard.

It is unknown at this time if there are any contributing factors that may have caused the crash.

Officers have yet to release the name of the victims. The survivor in the crash was transported by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department to Shands Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.