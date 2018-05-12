Crash on Beach Blvd at Carmichael leaves several hurt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Fire Rescue officials say several people were injured in a crash on Beach Boulevard at the intersection of Carmichael Avenue.

Several rescue vehicles are on the scene as well as Jacksonville Sheriff's officers.

Police are blocking traffic around the crash. All westbound lanes of Beach boulevard are blocked starting at Boulevard Center Drive.

The crash involved an SUV and a pickup and a stroller could be seen in the back of one vehicle.

The accident also caused some power outages in the area.

News4Jax is on the scene, working to learn more about what caused the vehicle crash and how serious the injuries of the victims are at this time.

If you can avoid the area, please do while police investigate.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.