News

Crash with injuries, roads blocked on Philips Highway

Traffic alert on Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police and Florida Highway Patrol are working a bad wreck on Philips Highway and Shad Road.
Investigators told News4Jax reporters on the scene it involves a vehicle and pedestrian. This is near a BP gas station north of the Regal Avenues Theater. All northbound lanes are shut down.
No information has been released on when lanes will be re-opened.

 

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.