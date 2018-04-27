Driver struck by his own car Jacksonville rear-end crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was hospitalized after he was struck by his own car Friday on Interstate 295 on Jacksonville's Westside, authorities said.

The crash happened about 5 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-295 between I-10 and Normandy Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 37-year-old man was standing in front of his disabled car when a pickup truck rear-ended the car and propelled it into him. The impact sent the man flying over the roof of the car.

The man was taken to Orange Park Medical Center with serious injuries. At last check, his condition was not clear.

The driver of the pickup told investigators he was stopping to help when it all happened.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.