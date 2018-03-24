Crawfish hanging on beer can with cigarette goes viral

NEW ORLEANS, La. - Crawfish season is underway in the Big Easy, and it always brings memorable moments, including this video of a mudbug enjoying what might be his last cigarette before entering the boiling pot.

This video was posted on Twitter last weekend, and has since gone viral with more than 48,000 retweets and more than 75,000 likes.

The 14-second video features a crawfish hanging off a beer can with a cigarette in its claw, moving the cigarette up and down as if it were actually smoking.

