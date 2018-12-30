Crews respond to fire at Baptist Hospital

A fire broke out at Baptist Hospital in downtown Jacksonville Saturday night. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue department tweeted that they were working to control the fire at 7:34 p.m.

Crews have the fire under control, but are still working to control the smoke. Rescue units have been called to move people impacted the smoke.

