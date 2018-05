JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department responded to a fire at a home Saturday evening.

According to JFRD, there were no reported injuries and the fire was under control within an hour.

Crews were called to the home around 7: 02p.m.

Firefighters on scene told News4JAX, the fire was in the shed.

Police blocked off the street as fire crews worked.

