Crews save cat from Jacksonville house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters saved a cat from a fire that broke out Monday afternoon inside a Northside home, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

Crews were called sometime before 2 p.m. to a fire that started in the kitchen of a home on Tulsa Road North, just east of Lem Turner Road.

Firefighters said they were able to quickly extinguish flames.

No one was injured, but a rookie firefighter pulled an orange tabby from the home.

The firefighter brought the cat to a rescue unit, where crews revived it.

