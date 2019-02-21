JFRD: Crews end search off Mayport coast after missing Jet Skier reported

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Crews ended a search for a Jet Skier who was reported missing off the coast of Mayport, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said Thursday afternoon.

About 2:45 p.m., JFRD said that its marine units were assisting Jacksonville Sheriff's Office air units and the U.S. Coast Guard in a search for a missing Jet Skier near the Mayport Jetties.

A Coast Guard spokesperson told News4Jax they were still gathering initial details about the reported incident. The spokesperson said JFRD reached out to the Coast Guard, which then deployed a response boat.

An hour after the initial report, JFRD tweeted that its crews had ended their search, saying there were no indications during the investigation that anyone was in distress or needed help.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.