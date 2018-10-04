Crews search St. Johns River after man falls off barge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - First responders searched the St. Johns River on Thursday morning after reports that a man fell off a barge into the water.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said crews were searching under the Fuller Warren Bridge with help from the Florida High Patrol and Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission boats were also on the river near the south end of the bridge, and a Navy helicopter and JSO helicopter conducted low search patterns, trying to find the man.

