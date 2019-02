JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officers were sent to investigate a deadly shooting at the Baymeadows Apartment Homes on Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

A police helicopter used by the Sheriff's Office was up with a searchlight over the area. A K9 unit was also at the scene.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene gathering information. More information is expected to be released at 10:40 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.