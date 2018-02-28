Crime Stoppers tips lead to arrest of man accused of selling drugs

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested Wednesday on several felony and misdemeanor drug charges, deputies said.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said it received at least two Crime Stoppers tips that Austin Gomez, 21, was selling large amounts of cannabis and THC oil, as well as cocaine, LSD and ecstasy, from his home.

Deputies said after investigation into the tips, they served a search warrant for Gomez's home and vehicle.

Detectives then obtained arrest warrants for keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity, possession of Schedule II narcotics with intent to distribute, possession of cannabis with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff's Office officials said Gomez was taken into custody Wednesday without incident.

