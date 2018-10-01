10% of Jacksonville homicides domestic-related in 2017, report shows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - While the overall number of Jacksonville homicides was down in 2017, a study released Monday found deaths involving domestic violence increased.

The report, which revealed that victims are often killed while trying to leave a violent relationship, was presented on the first day of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It showed the decision to leave an abuser can be difficult for the victim.

"There are a lot of barriers," said Gail Patin, CEO of Hubbard House. "They have been threatened, 'If you try to leave nobody will believe you ... If you leave I will kill you. I will kill the children. I will kill the rest of the family.'"

The study, completed by the Duval County Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team, found in 2017, 15 of Jacksonville's 143 homicides were caused by domestic violence. Nine incidents involved intimate partners, four involved married couples and two deaths were children of domestic violence partners.

STUDY: Domestic Violence Fatality Review 2017 Report

During an event Monday morning downtown at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Mike Williams was surrounded by officers wearing badges with purple ribbons to symbolize the issue. Williams said the goal is to help victims before a situation turns deadly.

"There is a basic level of awareness that we embed in the training to patrol officers responding to these scenes," Williams said. "We are reviewing those reports and picking up on clues that may lead us to intervene sooner."

The report suggests that the majority of domestic violence deaths occur after the victim has left the relationship. Hubbard House and Williams both advise anyone in a violent relationship to seek help before they walk out the door.

