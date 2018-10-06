2 women killed within 20 minutes in different areas of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are investigating the homicides of two women, with the reports coming in within 20 minutes of each other in different areas of the city, according to officials.

Police were first called to the Vista Landing Apartments on Cleveland Road around midnight, and found a woman dead inside her apartment. Detectives suspect foul play and and are interviewing witnesses and investigating leads trying to develop a suspect.

In a separate incident, just before 12:30 a.m., police were called to Cross Creek Apartments on Manotak Avenue due to gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived they discovered a woman dead in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

A witness said they heard gunshots and then saw a small car leaving the scene, but no other information on a possible suspect has been released.

Neither victim will be identified until their family has been notified. Homicide detectives are currently conducting interviews and working investigative leads in both cases.

If you have any information on either of the deaths, you are asked to call Jacksonville police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

