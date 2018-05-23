20-year-old charged with slipping sneakers into purse at outlet mall

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A 20-year-old woman is facing charges after police said she was caught on surveillance video stealing a pair of sneakers at an outlet mall in St. Augustine.

Rakiyah Griggs of Jacksonville, two other women, and a small child were stopped by St. Johns County deputies on State Road 16 around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

All three women, one with the toddler, had gone into the Famous Footwear at the mall, and surveillance video showed it Griggs placing a pair of sneakers in her purse, according to the arrest report.

A clerk identified her in a show-up, deputies said. The other two women were not charged.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.