Deputies: Man, 26, assaults 16-year-old carrying his unborn child

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A 26-year-old Flagler County man is accused of physically assaulting a pregnant 16-year-old girl, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Jazzpen Lee Leonard is the father of the unborn child and is being charged with sexual battery on a victim 16-17 years old, criminal mischief over $1,000, aggravated domestic battery on a pregnant person and felony battery, deputies said.

Leonard went to the girl’s home and grabbed her by the throat and face, shoved her to the ground and struck her with a cellphone, deputies said.

Leonard is on probation for previous offenses and is being held on $40,000 bond, according to deputies.

Deputies said Leonard has had previous arrests for domestic violence, lewd molestation on a victim under 12 years old, possession of marijuana, failure to appear, violation of pretrial release, false imprisonment, driving with a suspended license and preventing the use of equipment to extinguish a fire.

