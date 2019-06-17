3 people dead after weekend violence in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after three people were killed over the weekend in shootings.

News4Jax tracked where some of the most recent shooting have occured in Jacksonville, finding 13 different zip codes.

Police said Sunday around 10 p.m., gunshots rang out in Arlington at the River City Landing apartments. Two people were shot. One person was killed while the other was hospitalized in critical condition.

Tim Thompson has lived at the apartment complex for a year. He was surprised to learn of what happened.

"Out here it's a pretty quiet mixed group of people -- a bunch of students. It's really not a lot going on out here in terms of violence, chaos."

A person was also shot on Gulledge Drive and the victim's family said they know who did it, but no arrests have been made. On Tango Lane South, investigators said a 21-year-old man was shot and killed by someone he knew.

At a time when these teens and young adults should be planning for college, their families are planning their funerals. A dangerous summer for a young generation.

Officers are looking for surveillance video near the apartments. JSO said the shootings are active investigations.

The following is a list of young adults who have died as a result of gun violence. Some of the deaths have not yet been classified.

32205

Courtney McCoy, 19 (April 30 – pending classification)

32206

Reginald Cobbs, 21 (Jan. 5)

Malik Riley, 22 (March 25)

Name unknown, 18 (June 2 – pending classification)

32208

Adrian Gainer Jr., 16 (Feb. 25)

Name unknown, 19 (May 7)

32209

Raynard Hayward, 19 (Feb. 22)

Nathaniel Grier Jr., 21 (April 10)

Name unknown, 17 (June 14)

32210

Jai'Keshia McLeod, 23 (Jan. 20)

Marquis Smith, 17 (Feb. 5)

Ziykye Barnhill, 19 (Feb. 16)

Dewan Glover, 18 (June 11)

32211

Jacob Jette, 18 (March 16)

Victim unknown (June 16)

32218

Jodi Ann Lore, 18 (May 13 – murder/suicide)

32219

Denim Williams, 14 (Feb. 14 – pending classification)

32244

Michael Hooks, 22 (Jan. 20 – manslaughter)

32246

Trevor Gray, 20 (Jan. 2)

32254

Rashad Dazel, 21 (March 24)

32256

Xavian Davis, 16 (Jan. 31)

32257

Cameron Keyser, 21 (Feb. 11 – pending classification)

Location unknown

Destiny Dennis, 21 (Jan. 4)

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.