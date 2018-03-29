5 arrested in Flagler Beach drug bust, deputies say

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Five people were arrested on various drug charges after the execution of a search warrant Thursday at a Flagler Beach home, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

The arrests took place at the home on Oak Lane following a two-month-long investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Flagler Beach Police Department.

The investigation began after deputies said they had received complaints of suspected drug activity. Deputies said the investigation then led to the search warrant being served Thursday.

During the search, deputies said, the city of Flagler Beach Code Enforcement responded because of deplorable living conditions and possible safety hazards. Deputies said the residence was littered with used hypodermic needles.

The five following people were arrested:

Wayne Francis Paytas, 30, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a new or legend Drug, and possession of cannabis. Brandon Kyler Paytas, 26, is charged with possession of a Schedule V controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of cannabis. Timothy Ryan Paytas, 28, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Deidre Janeth Tilelli, 39, is charged with possession of a new or legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Nicholas Nehemia Nock, 31, is charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.