5 shot, 1 killed in Jacksonville over 7 hours, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three unrelated shootings were reported to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, resulting in five people shot, one of whom was fatally wounded.

The most recent shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. at the Hilltop Village apartments on West 45th Street in Moncrief, a part of town known for violent crime.

According to police, a man was found shot in the courtyard of the apartment complex. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and was expected to survive.

There were no witnesses to the shooting, police said. A black vehicle was seen leaving the scene, but no specific description was given.

The man shot was not identified.

Man found shot to death on Westside

Around 2:45 p.m., Jacksonville police were sent to investigate a shooting at an apartment complex on Jammes Road.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a 25-year-old man between two buildings. Investigators said he was shot to death.

Police were talking to several witness hoping to learn a motive and figure out who shot the man. He, too, was not immediately identified.

3 people shot, including juvenile

Police were working to determine where a shooting took place that left three people, including a young person, wounded Wednesday evening.

Investigators said the three were taken to Memorial Hospital around 5:40 p.m. They were expected to survive.

According to police, all three were driven to the hospital by people from an apartment complex on Old Kings Road South near St. Augustine Road. However, it's unclear where the shooting took place.

Anyone with information about any of the three shootings was urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

