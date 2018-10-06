35-year-old Florida man is charged with having sex with teenage girl

Brian O'Dell charged with 5 counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor

BUNNELL, Fla. - A Bunnell, Florida, man is jailed without bond after being charged with five counts of having unlawful sexual activity with a minor, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Brian O'Dell, 35, was taken into custody after deputies investigated reports of suspicious activity happening between him and a 16-year-old girl at his home.

Investigators talked with the teen and her grandmother, and got permission to review her cellphone.

They found several text messages that were sexual in nature between her and O'Dell, according to Flagler deputies.

Detectives conducted a controlled phone call between the two, in which the sexual activity was confirmed.

O'Dell was arrested and booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention facility.

