Jacksonville mom searches for answers in the murder of her son

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The family of John Dawsey, 34, walked with MAD DADS in the neighborhood where he was gunned down, asking residents for possible clues to who may have killed him and why.

Dawsey's mother is mourning the loss of her son, who was murdered two weeks ago in the middle of the day on Broadway Avenue two days before Christmas.

Tears ran down her cheeks as she spoke about her son. (John Dawsey, pictured below)

"They murdered my son, my first-born child. They killed him, they shot him down in broad daylight, and it's torn me apart. I'm so hurt," Dolly Butler said.

Dawsey was gunned down on the sidewalk on Broadway and Edgewood avenues. He was a husband and father of three teenagers.

"It's hard as it is, and you lost your father to senseless violence and nobody knows why (it) happened. I just want answers and justice for my son. I won't stop here. It will never stop until I get justice," Butler said.

MAD DADS believes someone knows who killed Dawsey and urges neighbors to tell police what they know.

The group met on the corner of Broadway and Edgewood avenues to knock on doors and talk to residents about the murder.

"It is just so sad, but it's going to be this way until the community wakes up and stands up. The community has got to break the code of silence and tell what they know," said Donald Foy of MAD DADS.

Dawsey was discovered by police at 1 p.m. on Dec. 23 on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at a hospital.

Jacksonville police say witnesses noticed several people running from the shooting scene and the shooters might have used a black minivan that was abandoned nearby.

Detectives say they found a rifle found nearby and believe it was likely used in the shooting but so far they don't have any suspects.

Anyone with information about Dawsey's death is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

