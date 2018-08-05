Accused Subway robber arrested in construction site, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A robbery suspect, accused of robbing a Westside Subway restaurant, was taken into custody Saturday evening, according to a tweet from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Detectives said the same person was wanted in connection with a nearby attempted carjacking.

Following a foot chase, the suspect was taken into custody in a construction zone.

Police have not released the accused robber's name or a mugshot. News4Jax will update this article as more information comes in.



